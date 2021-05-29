Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while cloudy then chance light rain during night High 49 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 51 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



