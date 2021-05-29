Montague Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night
- High 51 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
