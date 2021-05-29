Cancel
Martin, SD

Jump on Martin’s cloudy forecast today

Martin News Beat
Martin News Beat
 16 days ago

(MARTIN, SD.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Martin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Martin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRPnip00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Martin, SD
With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

