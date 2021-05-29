Cancel
Saratoga, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Saratoga

Saratoga Post
Saratoga Post
 16 days ago

SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0aFRPmq600

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Saratoga Post

Saratoga Post

Saratoga, WY
ABOUT

With Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

