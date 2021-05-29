Cancel
Ipswich, SD

Weather Forecast For Ipswich

Ipswich Journal
IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFRPlxN00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(IPSWICH, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ipswich. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket?