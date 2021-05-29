Weather Forecast For Ipswich
IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.