Weather Forecast For Ipswich

IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



