Naalehu, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Naalehu News Watch
Naalehu News Watch
 16 days ago

NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFRPjBv00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Naalehu, HI
ABOUT

With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

