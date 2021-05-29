4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 81 °F, low 67 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Scattered rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 26 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.