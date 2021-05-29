4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Scattered rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.