Superior Weather Forecast

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



