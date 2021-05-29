Cancel
Superior, NE

Superior Weather Forecast

Superior News Alert
 16 days ago

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aFRPiJC00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

