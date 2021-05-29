Cancel
Jeffersonville, OH

Rainy forecast for Jeffersonville? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 16 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jeffersonville Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeffersonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0aFRPhQT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
