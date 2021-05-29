Kaibito Weather Forecast
KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
