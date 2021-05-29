Cancel
Kaibito, AZ

Kaibito Weather Forecast

Kaibito News Flash
 16 days ago

KAIBITO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aFRPff100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

ABOUT

With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

