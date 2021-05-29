Cancel
Oberlin, KS

Oberlin Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 16 days ago

OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFRPemI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oberlin, KS
5
Followers
66
Post
130
Views
ABOUT

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DECATUR AND RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Danbury, or 13 miles southeast of McCook, moving north at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCook, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury, Traer and Cedar Bluffs.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.