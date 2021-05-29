Oberlin Daily Weather Forecast

OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night High 68 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 56 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.