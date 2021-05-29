Oberlin Daily Weather Forecast
OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
