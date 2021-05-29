Cancel
Niland, CA

Niland Weather Forecast

Niland Dispatch
NILAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 104 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

