4-Day Weather Forecast For Renovo
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.