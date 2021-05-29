4-Day Weather Forecast For Renovo

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers in the day; while chance light rain during night High 51 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 56 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.