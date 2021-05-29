Cancel
Renovo, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Renovo

Posted by 
Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 16 days ago

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aFRPc0q00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 51 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

