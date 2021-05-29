Cancel
Stuart, IA

Saturday sun alert in Stuart — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Stuart News Alert
 16 days ago

(STUART, IA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stuart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0aFRPb8700

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

