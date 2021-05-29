Cook Weather Forecast
COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.