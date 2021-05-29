Cancel
Cook, MN

Cook Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 16 days ago

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aFRPYQo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

