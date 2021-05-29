Bowman Daily Weather Forecast
BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
