Bowman Daily Weather Forecast

BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



