Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, TX

Stratford Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 16 days ago

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aFRPWfM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stratford Times

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
0
Followers
71
Post
113
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stratford, TXPosted by
Stratford Times

Stratford gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(STRATFORD, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Stratford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 10 S Maple St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 100 S Poplar St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.73.
Stratford, TXPosted by
Stratford Times

Get weather-ready — Stratford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stratford: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Sherman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN TEXAS AND NORTH CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Sherman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma North central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Eva, or 20 miles south of Elkhart, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eva and Texhoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH