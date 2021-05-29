Stratford Weather Forecast

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



