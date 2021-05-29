Stratford Weather Forecast
STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
