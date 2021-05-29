Cancel
Preston, MN

Preston Daily Weather Forecast

Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 16 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFRPVmd00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

