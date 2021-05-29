Preston Daily Weather Forecast
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
