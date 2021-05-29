Daily Weather Forecast For Buras
BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
