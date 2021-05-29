Cancel
Buras, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Buras

BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aFRPUtu00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buras, LA
Take advantage of Friday sun in Buras

(BURAS, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buras. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BURAS, LA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Buras’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buras: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...