Weather Forecast For Elkhart
ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- 13 to 22 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
