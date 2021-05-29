Cancel
Elkhart, KS

Weather Forecast For Elkhart

Elkhart Bulletin
 16 days ago

ELKHART, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aFRPS8S00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • 13 to 22 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elkhart Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Elkhart

(ELKHART, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elkhart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Morton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MORTON COUNTY UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elkhart, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elkhart, Richfield and Wilburton.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.