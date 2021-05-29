4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairplay
FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance t-storms during night
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance t-storms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
