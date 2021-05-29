Cancel
Fairplay, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairplay

Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 16 days ago

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aFRPRFj00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance t-storms during night

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance t-storms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairplay, CO
