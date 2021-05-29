4-Day Weather Forecast For Harlem
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
