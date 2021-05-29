Cancel
Harlem, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Harlem

Harlem Dispatch
 16 days ago

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aFRPQN000

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

