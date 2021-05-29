Cancel
Syracuse, KS

Syracuse Weather Forecast

Syracuse Times
Syracuse Times
 16 days ago

SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aFRPPUH00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • 9 to 18 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

