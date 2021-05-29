Syracuse Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
