Garrison, ND

Sun forecast for Garrison — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Garrison Dispatch
 16 days ago

(GARRISON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garrison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garrison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aFRPNy300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garrison, ND
With Garrison Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Garrison, ND
