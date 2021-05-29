Cancel
Thornton, NH

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Thornton

Thornton Times
 16 days ago

(THORNTON, NH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thornton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFRPM5K00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

