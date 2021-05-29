3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Thornton

(THORNTON, NH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thornton:

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.