Covelo, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Covelo

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 16 days ago

COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRPLCb00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 49 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 53 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

