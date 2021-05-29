4-Day Weather Forecast For Edison

EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.