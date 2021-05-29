Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

Weather Forecast For Bridgeport

Bridgeport Post
 16 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

