Weather Forecast For Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
