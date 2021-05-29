Jump on Waurika’s cloudy forecast today

(WAURIKA, OK.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waurika:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 64 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



