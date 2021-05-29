Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo, NM

Navajo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Navajo News Beat
Navajo News Beat
 16 days ago

NAVAJO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aFRPD8n00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Navajo News Beat

Navajo News Beat

Navajo, NM
18
Followers
61
Post
615
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related