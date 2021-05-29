Navajo Weather Forecast

NAVAJO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 43 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



