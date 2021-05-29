Platte Daily Weather Forecast
PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.