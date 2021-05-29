Cancel
Ackley, IA

Ackley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 16 days ago

ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRP9h800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

