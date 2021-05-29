Ackley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
