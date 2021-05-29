Cancel
Wetumka, OK

Wetumka Weather Forecast

Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFRP8oP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

