Wetumka Weather Forecast

WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.