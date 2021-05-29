Wetumka Weather Forecast
WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
