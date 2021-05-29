Stephenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 66 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
