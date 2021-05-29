Stephenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 66 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



