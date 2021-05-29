Sun forecast for Baker — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BAKER, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baker:

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 39 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.