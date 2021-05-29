Cancel
Challis, ID

Saturday sun alert in Challis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Challis Today
Challis Today
 16 days ago

(CHALLIS, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Challis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Challis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFRP2W300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Challis, ID
With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

