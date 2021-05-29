Cancel
Marvell, AR

Weather Forecast For Marvell

Marvell Today
 16 days ago

MARVELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFROzxg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

