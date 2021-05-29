Daily Weather Forecast For Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 16 to 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 53 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.