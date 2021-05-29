Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Wellfleet

Wellfleet Daily
 16 days ago

WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aFROy4x00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Heavy rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 16 to 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 53 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

