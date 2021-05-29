Cancel
Garberville, CA

Garberville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 16 days ago

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aFROvQm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Garberville News Alert

Garberville News Alert

ABOUT

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Garberville, CAPosted by
Garberville News Alert

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(GARBERVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garberville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Garberville, CAPosted by
Garberville News Alert

Get weather-ready — Garberville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Garberville: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;