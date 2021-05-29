Garberville Weather Forecast

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 48 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 48 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 98 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 95 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



