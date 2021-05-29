Saturday rain in Langdon meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(LANGDON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Langdon Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Langdon:
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.