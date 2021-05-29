Cancel
Langdon, ND

Saturday rain in Langdon meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Langdon Updates
 16 days ago

(LANGDON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Langdon Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Langdon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFROuY300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Langdon, ND
