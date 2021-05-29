Daily Weather Forecast For Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
