Fountain City, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Fountain City

Posted by 
 16 days ago

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aFROtfK00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
