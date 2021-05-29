Cancel
Kingsville, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville

Kingsville Post
 16 days ago

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFROq1900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingsville, OH
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

