Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.