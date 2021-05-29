Imperial Daily Weather Forecast
IMPERIAL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
