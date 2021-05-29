Cummings's attempts to relitigate the past ignore the damage being done by lockdown

Dominic Cummings’s extraordinary performance last week will have achieved two major results. Matt Hancock is, for the moment, almost certainly unsackable, and the final lifting of restrictions scheduled for 21 June is almost certainly unstoppable. These consequences are presumably the opposite of what Mr Cummings would have wanted, which only goes to show how overrated his tactical skills have been. Mr Hancock must stay in his job until the public memory of the Cummings pronouncement - that he should have been sacked 20 times over - has faded into the mists because (as any trainee political adviser would know) to remove him now would vindicate that judgement, giving credence to Mr Cummings’s other pronouncement that the Prime Minister was “unfit for office”.