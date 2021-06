The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds were great when they first released and still hold up. Right now you can get the earbuds in white or red for a low price of $89.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest direct discount ever on any version of the Buds Plus, and the deal is $10 better than black and $20 better than blue. The earbuds do sell for as much as $150 regularly, although the average street price is closer to $110. Either way, you're saving a lot today.