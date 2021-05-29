Siren Weather Forecast
SIREN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
