New Director of On-Campus Recruiting Erin Dunston Impressed by How Ohio State Coaches Approach Recruiting
Erin Dunston had already worked for three Power 5 universities before she became Ohio State's new director of on-campus recruiting earlier this year. Most recently, Dunston was the director of on-campus recruiting at Kansas, where she spent two seasons (2019-20). Before that, Dunston served as an athletics administration associate at Purdue and was a graduate assistant for football operations at LSU.