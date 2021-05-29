New Director of On-Campus Recruiting Erin Dunston Impressed by How Ohio State Coaches Approach Recruiting

The structure head coach Ryan Day has built for Ohio State quarterbacks isn’t accidental. Not in the least bit. . He wants the Buckeyes to produce top-end NFL quarterbacks better than anybody else. So he's installed an offense similar to that which they’ll see in the pros. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick, spent the past weekend at rookie minicamp learning about the system he’s being asked to run. To him, at least thus far, it hasn't been much of a transition at all.