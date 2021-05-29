Duncan Weather Forecast
DUNCAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 55 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
