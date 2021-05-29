Cancel
U.S. Politics

Arnold Chacon to serve as U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Canada

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The U.S. State Department says Arnold Chacon has been named to serve as chargé d’affaires to Canada at the American embassy. The announcement came Friday in a release issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The United States has yet to name a new ambassador to Canada,...

Donald Trump
#Canada#U S Embassy#The U S State Department#American#State#The Foreign Service#Canadian#The Canadian Press
Americas
Politics
U.S. Politics
