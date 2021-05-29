Arnold Chacon to serve as U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Canada

More information about Switzerland is available on the Switzerland Page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet. The United States established diplomatic relations with Switzerland in 1853 following the formation of a unified Swiss state. Switzerland is a democratic country subscribing to the fundamental ideals with which the United States also identifies. The country is politically stable with a strong and resilient economy. It has played an increasingly important role in supporting the spread of democratic institutions and values worldwide, as well as providing humanitarian relief and economic development assistance. U.S. policy toward Switzerland takes these factors into account and seeks to cooperate with Switzerland to the extent consistent with Swiss neutrality. Switzerland has represented the United States in Iran as our Protecting Power since 1980, where it provides assistance to U.S. citizens in Iran.