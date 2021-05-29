Harvey Daily Weather Forecast
HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
