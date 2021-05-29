Cancel
Haines News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Haines

Haines News Watch
 16 days ago

(HAINES, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Haines Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aFRO9aV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 51 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Haines, AK
