4-Day Weather Forecast For Cushing
CUSHING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
