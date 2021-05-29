Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cushing, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cushing

Posted by 
Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 16 days ago

CUSHING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aFRO6wK00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cushing Post

Cushing Post

Cushing, TX
12
Followers
68
Post
711
Views
ABOUT

With Cushing Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cushing, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT Monday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Water has been reported over several roads in the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nacogdoches, Milam, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Macune, Rosevine, Bland Lake, Etoile, Martinsville, Melrose, Woden, Chireno, Broaddus, Chinaquapin, Denning, Bronson, McElroy, Sexton and Yellowpine.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.